Latest: Beaufort County schools to resume classes Friday in wake of Hurricane Michael

The Beaufort County School District will resume classes Friday — a day after closing schools due to the potential of high winds and tornadoes caused by Hurricane Michael.
Several schools and district buildings lost power overnight but the power was restored by Thursday afternoon, according to the district.
Extracurricular activities and athletic events on Friday will take place as previously scheduled.
So far during the 2018-19 school year, students have missed five days of school due to storms.
In early September, the district canceled school for four days after an evacuation order was issued for Hurricane Florence.
The Beaufort County School District has three built-in makeup days on its calendar for Nov. 21, June 3 and June 4.
The district has not made a decision on when or how the missed days will be made up, but a recommendation will be presented at the next board meeting on October 16.
At a board meeting on October 2, Interim Superintendent Herb Berg assured board members that the district would use Nov. 21 as one of the make up days.
Berg also said that holding school on Saturdays was not an option the district was considering.
Under state law, local school boards also have the option to waive three days when schools are closed due to snow, extreme weather conditions or other disruptions and students would not need to make those three days up.
