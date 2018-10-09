Will Beaufort County Schools close for Hurricane Michael? Here’s what we know so far

While Hurricane Michael makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico, Beaufort County Schools will remain open Wednesday, administrators announced Tuesday afternoon.
Athletic and extracurricular events, however, are canceled after school Wednesday.
District officials plan to make a decision whether to close schools on Thursday by no later than 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a district press release.
Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday as a major hurricane and then weaken as it moves toward northeast Georgia and South Carolina.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a tropical storm watch was in effect for Beaufort County.
Ron Morales, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, told an Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reporter Tuesday that Beaufort County could see 2-3 inches of rain through Friday, as well as sustained winds of 25-35 mph and gusts in the 40 mph range and higher.
Comments