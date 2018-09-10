Beaufort High School placed on lockdown after mix-up over social media threat

Beaufort police lifted a lockdown at Beaufort High School Monday afternoon shortly after a social media threat was announced, according to the Beaufort County School District.
District spokesperson Jim Foster said the lockdown went into effect at about 2:45 p.m. It was lifted about 45 minutes later when law enforcement determined that the threat was referring to a high school in another state.
Monday’s incident marks the third possible threat identified against a Beaufort County school since the school year began less than a month ago.
On Aug. 23, a 17-year-old Michigan boy with a history of soliciting and posting naked photos and videos of Beaufort County teens online posted on the social media app Snapchat that he was going to “shoot up” Bluffton and May River high schools.
The two high schools, along with Bluffton Elementary School and H.E. McCracken Middle School, were placed on a modified lockdown for about two and a half hours before the threat was deemed “non-credible.”
Two weeks later, on Sept. 6, another possible threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at the district’s alternative school, Islands Academy in Beaufort. The writing on the wall read “we should shoot dis school up,” according to a sheriff’s office report.
The school was not placed on lockdown and as of Friday, the threat was still under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Foster said.
