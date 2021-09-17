Crime & Public Safety

Do you know the key figures in the Alex Murdaugh case? Here’s who’s who

By Staff reports The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette

Alex Murdaugh in a courtroom on the Facebook page of the law firm Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick.
One-after-another developments in the Alex Murdaugh case in Hampton County, South Carolina, have captured the attention of a worldwide audience this week.

Murdaugh and a Walterboro man, who lawyers allege was Murdaugh’s drug dealer, have been accused of plotting to kill Murdaugh Sept. 4 so his elder son could collect on a $10 million insurance policy.

Murdaugh’s wife and younger son were shot to death on their rural Islandton property June 7. The investigation that followed now includes multiple cases, including one looking into the claim that millions are missing from the family’s law firm.

How well do you recognize those connected to the case? Flip through these photos to find out.

