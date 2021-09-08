Hardeeville man charged with attempted murder after gas station shooting, police say

A Hardeeville man faces an attempted murder charge after a shooting at an Octane gas station Tuesday left a man in critical condition.

Marcus Gordon, 36, of Hardeeville was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Hardeeville Police Department Chief Sam Woodward. Gordon also faces an armed robbery charge for taking an item out of the store, Woodward said.

The shooting took place at the Octane gas and food mart in Hardeeville between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an alert from the Hardeeville Police Department. A man was shot multiple times before being airlifted to the hospital, police said in the alert. Police were investigating whether the incident started as an armed robbery, the alert said.

Police were searching for Gordon’s car on Wednesday afternoon, Woodward said, when they spotted him driving down a road in Hardeeville and pulled him over. Gordon was arrested without incident and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, Woodward said.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the man who was shot remains in critical condition at Savannah Memorial Hospital, Woodward said. Police have not released his name.

The Hardeeville Police Department Detective Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest, Woodward said.

The investigation is ongoing.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.