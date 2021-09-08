Crime & Public Safety
Hardeeville man charged with attempted murder after gas station shooting, police say
A Hardeeville man faces an attempted murder charge after a shooting at an Octane gas station Tuesday left a man in critical condition.
Marcus Gordon, 36, of Hardeeville was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Hardeeville Police Department Chief Sam Woodward. Gordon also faces an armed robbery charge for taking an item out of the store, Woodward said.
The shooting took place at the Octane gas and food mart in Hardeeville between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an alert from the Hardeeville Police Department. A man was shot multiple times before being airlifted to the hospital, police said in the alert. Police were investigating whether the incident started as an armed robbery, the alert said.
Police were searching for Gordon’s car on Wednesday afternoon, Woodward said, when they spotted him driving down a road in Hardeeville and pulled him over. Gordon was arrested without incident and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, Woodward said.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the man who was shot remains in critical condition at Savannah Memorial Hospital, Woodward said. Police have not released his name.
The Hardeeville Police Department Detective Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest, Woodward said.
The investigation is ongoing.
