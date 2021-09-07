One person airlifted after shooting near Hardeeville gas station

One person has been taken by helicopter to the hospital in Savannah after a shooting Tuesday morning in Hardeeville, according to a news release from the city.

The shooting took place at the Octane gas and food mart at 18771 Whyte Hardee Blvd. between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

The news release says law enforcement is investigating whether the incident started as an armed robbery.

One person was shot multiple times.

This story will be updated.

