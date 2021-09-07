Crime & Public Safety
One person airlifted after shooting near Hardeeville gas station
One person has been taken by helicopter to the hospital in Savannah after a shooting Tuesday morning in Hardeeville, according to a news release from the city.
The shooting took place at the Octane gas and food mart at 18771 Whyte Hardee Blvd. between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
The news release says law enforcement is investigating whether the incident started as an armed robbery.
One person was shot multiple times.
This story will be updated.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.
