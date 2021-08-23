1 dead after minivan hits stopped car on Jasper County highway. Police investigating

One person died from injuries sustained in a Friday crash on S.C. 462 in Jasper County, when a minivan hit a stopped car.

Around 6:14 a.m., a Dodge minivan struck a Toyota SUV stopped on S.C. 462 near Strobhart Road in Ridgeland, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The SUV, with three people inside, had stopped for a Cadillac, which was turning left onto a private lane. The minivan did not stop. As a result, it struck the SUV, which hit the Cadillac and veered off the road to the right, Tidwell said.

All three occupants of the Toyota were hospitalized. Authorities took the backseat passenger to Tidewatch Emergency Department in Hardeeville. The passenger was later flown to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah but succumbed to the injuries.

Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken Jr. did not respond to a phone call and text on Monday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported. Tidwell said there have been no arrests. SCHP is investigating the crash.