Driver dies after car runs off road on I-95 in Jasper County, crashes and catches fire

A driver died after the vehicle ran off the road on I-95 in Jasper County Tuesday night, struck the median barrier and caught fire, authorities said.

Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken Jr., whose office is investigating, said the driver has not been identified.

Around 9:45 p.m., a Kia SUV heading south on I-95 near the S.C. 462 exit near Coosawhatchie ran off the road to the left, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lee.

The SUV hit the cable barrier in the median and caught fire. The driver died.

Lee said SCHP is investigating the crash.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.