Crime & Public Safety

Driver dies after car runs off road on I-95 in Jasper County, crashes and catches fire

A driver died after the vehicle ran off the road on I-95 in Jasper County Tuesday night, struck the median barrier and caught fire, authorities said.

Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken Jr., whose office is investigating, said the driver has not been identified.

Around 9:45 p.m., a Kia SUV heading south on I-95 near the S.C. 462 exit near Coosawhatchie ran off the road to the left, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lee.

The SUV hit the cable barrier in the median and caught fire. The driver died.

Lee said SCHP is investigating the crash.

Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He reports on criminal justice, police, and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City. In 2020, Jake won a first place award for beat reporting on the police from the South Carolina Press Association.
