Pedestrian killed after being hit by pickup truck in Bluffton, authorities say

A pedestrian died after being hit by a pickup truck after midnight Thursday morning on May River Road in Bluffton, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was walking west on May River Road near Buckwalter Parkway when a Dodge pickup truck heading in the same direction hit the person at 12:07 a.m., S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern said in a news release.

The driver wore a seat belt and was uninjured, while the pedestrian died at the scene.

There have been no arrests. Southern did not know whether the pedestrian was walking in the road or on the side of the road.

The crash is under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol.

