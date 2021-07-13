Police accuse Bluffton woman, 21, of DUI in death of Beaufort woman in February

A Bluffton woman was charged Tuesday morning with driving under the influence in a crash that killed a Beaufort woman in February.

Leksi Radolec, 21, of Bluffton, was charged Tuesday with felony driving under the influence resulting in death from a crash that occurred on Feb. 13, 2021, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye.

Radolec was driving a 2012 Mazda sedan on North Okatie Highway near Lowcountry Drive at 1:07 a.m., Pye said.

Taylor Hahn, 23, of Beaufort was driving a 2018 Chevrolet SUV. Hahn was killed as a result of the crash, according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

Hahn was an esthetician in Bluffton and is described in her obituary as being a “fierce and loyal friend” and a “protective big sister.”

Hahn’s family members could not immediately be reached for comment.

Radolec’s attorney, Jim Brown, said, “Without having the opportunity to conduct an investigation yet, I will just say that Ms. Radolec and I have faith in the judicial system and look forward to a favorable and just outcome in the end.”