Judge drops charge against 2nd person accused of taking part in Bluffton teen’s murder

One of the four initially accused in the March 5 killing of a Bluffton high school senior will go free after a judge dismissed the sole charge against her in court Friday morning.

Shayniah Void, 18, faced the charge of accessory to murder after the fact in the murder of 18-year-old Dwon “DJ” Fields. Both the prosecution and the defense agreed it was “not the appropriate charge for Ms. Void today,” a prosecutor said.

An identical charge was dropped against her brother, 18-year-old Jayden Lamont Void of Bluffton, in June.

Bluffton police had accused the Void siblings of directing shooters to Fields’ car, in a case of mistaken identity, on the night of March 5.

While only five family members were allowed in the courtroom at the Beaufort County Detention Center, dozens gathered outside the courthouse, enduring an 85-degree heat that felt like 95 in green, white and black.

Most of them had on shirts emblazoned with pictures of DJ Fields on the front, and his football jersey number 55 on the back, and “FOREVER” written in the place of his name above it.

It’s possible that the state will bring other charges against Shayniah Void, leading to her being re-arrested.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.