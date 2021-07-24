Beaufort man sought for murder, attempted murder after Friday morning shooting

A Beaufort man is wanted for murder and attempted murder after an early Friday morning shooting in Burton left one victim dead and another wounded, according to authorities.

Delmar Sanders, 29, is wanted on three charges: murder, attempted Murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a Saturday news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

He is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near Stanley Farms and Laurel Bay Roads, according to the sheriff’s office. First responders transported an injured man and woman to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

There, one of the victims, 29-year-old Deonne McLendon of Burton, died of his injuries, police said. The woman received treatment and was later released.

The two had been shot near the road, and the shooter left before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

After interviews with witnesses, police identified Sanders as the person who shot and killed McLendon and wounded the unidentified woman, according to Saturday’s release.

Investigators obtained search warrants for Sanders from a Beaufort County magistrate judge on Friday, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Sergeant James Tunis at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward, the sheriff’s office said.

