Burton man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting Friday, deputies say

An early morning shooting in Burton left one victim dead and another wounded on Friday, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots just after 1:30 a.m., the release said, near Stanley Farms and Laurel Bay Roads. First responders transported an injured man and woman at the scene to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

There, one of the victims, 29-year-old Deonne McLendon of Burton, died of his injuries, police said. The woman received treatment and was later released.

The two had been shot near the road, and the shooters left before deputies arrived, according to the release.

Investigators are now interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, though no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Sgt. James Tunis at 843-255-3426 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, the sheriff’s office said.

