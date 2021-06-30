Cyclist dies after being struck by dump truck near busy Bluffton road, officials say

A cyclist was pronounced dead at a hospital after being struck by a dump truck near a busy Bluffton road on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The woman died at 10:11 a.m. at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

Ott said his office is working to contact next of kin before releasing the identity of the cyclist.

Around 8:40 a.m, a dump truck hit the cyclist near the front entrance to the Cross Schools campus on Buckwalter Parkway, Lt. Mike Danyov with the Bluffton Police Department said.

An ambulance took the woman to the Savannah hospital shortly after.

Nobody was taken into custody, and the crash is under investigation, Danyov said.

Traffic on Buckwalter Parkway was shut down for approximately 90 minutes.

