Teenager charged in shooting that injured 2 at northern Beaufort County graduation party

A Burton teenager was charged with attempted murder following last week’s shooting at the Grays Hill Community Center.

Zayvion Moon, 17, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, according to a press release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls of shots fired at a graduation party on June 16 at the Grays Hill Community Center around 11:45 p.m., Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage told The Island Packet at the time. When they arrived, two cars were leaving to take the two injured — a man and a young girl — to the hospital. The girl was treated for minor injuries at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to an initial press release.

The man was still receiving treatment at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for serious wounds Tuesday, according to Bromage.

Moon turned himself in on Tuesday morning and was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was waiting for a bond hearing.

