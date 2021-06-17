Shooting during a northern Beaufort County graduation party sends to 2 to hospital

Two people were wounded in a shooting at a graduation party Wednesday night in Grays Hill.

Deputies responded to calls about shots fired around 11:45 p.m. at the Grays Hill Community Center in the unincorporated community near Beaufort, according to a press release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they saw two cars leaving and discovered that it was two people on their way to the hospital.

One person, a young girl, was treated for minor wounds at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to the press release. The second person, a man, was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

The man was still hospitalized around noon on Thursday, according to the press release.

This shooting is not connected to the shooting at Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park on Tuesday in which three people were injured, the press release says.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.