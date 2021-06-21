Crime & Public Safety
31-year-old man charged in the shooting at a St. Helena residence that killed a man
Deputies have charged one St. Helena man in a shooting outside a home last month that killed another.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies charged 31-year-old Stephan Polite on Monday with murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, according to a press release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to calls about shots fired outside of a St. Helena home during a party around 11 p.m., according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage. There, they found Anthony Rivers Jr., 30, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Rivers was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and, according to police, later died from his injuries.
Polite was found on Monday afternoon at a different home on St. Helena by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Bromage said, and was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center to wait for a bond hearing.
