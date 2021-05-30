One dead after shooting during gathering at home on St. Helena Island

A man has died after a shooting on St. Helena Island on Saturday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says.

Anthony Rivers Jr., 30, was shot outside a home on Saturday during a social gathering and was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment where he died from his injuries, according to a news release.

Deputies had responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Keystone Drive in St. Helena around 11 p.m. when they found Rivers. No suspects have been identified yet, the news release said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Major Bob Bromage

An autopsy for Rivers will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the release.

Anyone with information can contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at (843)255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843)554-1111.

