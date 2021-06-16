Shooting at Beaufort Co. mobile home park leaves 3 injured. Police are investigating

A shooting at a mobile home park on Joe Frazier Road left three injured Tuesday night, according to police.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m., according to a press release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. They found two men and a woman who had been shot at Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park on Joe Frazier Road.

The woman sustained serious injuries, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage, and was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. One man was also taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, while the second initially refused to be seen by Beaufort County EMS but later arrived at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

There are no known suspects at this time because they fled the area before police arrived, Bromage said.

The woman later was transferred the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment, according to the press release.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.