Deputies charge a Ridgeland man in Jasper County house party shooting that injured 2

Deputies have charged a Ridgeland man in a Jasper County shooting earlier this month that injured two people.

Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies charged 34-year-old Jacque Pierce Jr. on Monday afternoon with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby. Pierce was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Police responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. on May 15. The shooting occurred at a party on Crab Apple Lane near Ridgeland in Jasper County, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page. There were about 20 people at the party when the two victims were shot during an altercation. One was flown to the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah and another was transported by ambulance for treatment, according to the post.

Pierce was found with a handgun and arrested on Monday at a Blue Water gas station in Hardeeville, Crosby said.

The SLED Fugitive Task Force and Hardeeville Police Department assisted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigators, and Pierce was arrested without incident, Crosby said.

Pierce was denied bail Tuesday morning, according to Crosby.

