Two hospitalized after Saturday night shooting at Jasper Co. house party, police say

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning in Jasper County, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Crabapple Lane near Ridgeland.

The two people were shot during an altercation at a party where there were around 20 people present, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the victims was flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. The other was transported to that hospital by ambulance, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (843) 726-7779.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.