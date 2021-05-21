Deputies charge Ridgeland man in 2019 shooting near Bluffton’s Alljoy area that injured 2

Deputies charged a Ridgeland man in a 2019 shooting in Bluffton’s Alljoy area that left two people injured.

On Wednesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office charged Daniel Lawrence, 26, of Ridgeland with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime, and one count of having a firearm without a license.

Just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2019, police responded to Tillman Street and found a man lying in the road, shot in his abdomen and knee, according to a report.

A handgun was found next to him. Before the injured man was taken to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, he told a deputy that two people in a silver Cadillac had been involved.

Deputies found the Cadillac at Nickelpumpers gas station near Old Town Bluffton. One of the car’s occupants had a gunshot wound, the report said, and was taken to Hilton Head Hospital.

Warrants obtained by the Sheriff’s Office last week accuse Lawrence and another person — who has not been charged — of firing several rounds from semi-automatic pistols at the victims.

Two pistols were found in the vehicle.

The warrants were obtained more than 18 months after the shooting because results of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s examinations of the weapons recently came back, Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office said.

That, combined with witness testimony, established enough probable cause to charge Lawrence, he said.

Bromage said Lawrence turned himself in on Wednesday.