2 injured after 12 shots fired in Bluffton’s Alljoy area this weekend, police say

Two people were shot when approximately 12 bullets were fired in the Alljoy area of Bluffton this weekend, according to Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to Tillman Street, where they found a man who was shot in the abdomen and knee lying in the road, a sheriff’s office report said. He was surrounded by five or six people who told deputies they were neighbors.

Deputies found a handgun next to the wounded man that apparently was just fired, as no shell casings were left inside the gun, according to the report. The gun reportedly belonged to the wounded man.

A deputy applied a tourniquet to the man’s wounds before EMS arrived and took him to Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah, the police report said.

Before he was transported, the man told the deputy he did not know who shot him, but said it was two people in a silver Cadillac, according to the report. The man’s girlfriend told deputies she did not know the man and woman in the Cadillac, and also did not know why they “showed up on Tillman Street” to fight her boyfriend.

The deputy issued an alert for the suspect’s vehicle, and the Cadillac was located shortly after, Bromage said.

Officers pulled the Cadillac over in the parking lot of Nickelpumpers gas station at May River and Bruin roads. One of the occupants had a gunshot wound and was transported to Hilton Head Hospital.

“All of the parties involved were located within a short time of the incident,” Bromage said.

Bromage said the man who was found injured on Tillman Street is still in the hospital.

During the initial investigation, deputies found three guns, which have been sent to S.C. Law Enforcement Division for firearm and ballistic examinations.

Investigators continue to interview possible witnesses in the case.

“Charges are being evaluated,” Bromage said.