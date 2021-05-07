2 men injured in Beaufort County shooting Thursday night. What we know

Police are investigating a shooting in Burton on Thursday night that left two men injured, one of them with serious injuries.

A news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 9:40 p.m. outside a home on Parris Island Gateway.

They found two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston with serious injuries and was still hospitalized on Friday afternoon.

The other man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and was later released.

The news release said those responsible for the shooting left before police got there.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421.