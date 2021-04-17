Crime & Public Safety

One dead after Friday evening crash on Hilton Head. Here’s what we know

One person has died after their car hit a tree on Hilton Head Island Friday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 2021 Toyota SUV was on Leg O Mutton Road near the intersection with Capital Drive at 5:26 p.m. when it went off the road, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, the only person in the car, was killed, Highway Patrol spokesperson Sonny Collins said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Leg O Mutton Road is mid-island, off Marshland Road near Indigo Run. It intersects with Capital Drive and veers to the left.

Another driver was injured in a crash at that intersection in 2010, when his car went off the road and sideswiped a tree. The 25-year-old driver nearly lost his arm in that incident, according to reporting from The Island Packet.

This story will be updated with the identification of the driver when it is available from the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

