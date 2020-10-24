Hilton Head intersection got overhead lights after tragic crash. What do you think?

Hilton Head has installed some of the first overhead street lights on the island’s U.S. 278 business loop at a crosswalk where an 11-year-old islander died in 2018.

Now island residents have until Friday to tell the town what they think of the project and whether lights should be installed at other intersections. So far, the majority of survey responses say they dislike the overhead lights.

The overhead street lights now illuminate the intersection of Yacht Cove Drive and U.S. 278, where residents often cross to get to the Circle K convenience store. The project — initially planned at $105,000 — cost about $175,000.

This crosswalk on William Hilton Parkway at Yacht Cove is where 11-year-old Charli Bobinchuck was struck and killed recently. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

In response to a series of questions on the town’s website, 51.9% of the responses say the lights make the crosswalk safer for pedestrians, but a majority of the responses also say the lights don’t keep with the island’s character.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Although Hilton Head is known for its nature-blending architecture, residents have advocated for safer streets since Charli Bobinchuck died while she was crossing U.S. 278 with her dog, Max, in June 2018. Her parents championed for sensible lighting that could help save pedestrian lives.

“Preserving the natural look of our island and protecting our sea turtles and wildlife is extremely important,” her father Bryan told Town Council in 2018. “Protecting our neighbors, friends, family and our economy is equally important.”

After the lights were installed in early October, 54 residents have responded to an online survey of 14 questions about the project.

The survey — which will be open for responses until Friday — is intended to help guide the town’s decisions on future lighting projects.

According to the survey so far, 81.1% of responses said they had seen the new lights at night.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ 57.7% responded “dislike” or “dislike very much” as their general opinion of the lights. 38.5% responded “like” or “like very much.”

▪ 61.1% responded “no” when asked if they would like to see more crosswalks and intersections illuminated throughout Hilton Head.

▪ 58.8% responded “no” when asked if the $175,000 project was a “cost effective use of funds for crosswalks.”

To voice your opinion on the project, visit the town’s online survey at https://hiltonheadislandsc.gov/opentownhall/#peak_democracy.