GA authorities search for Hardeeville man missing 2 days after Savannah River barge crash

Georgia state authorities are searching for a Hardeeville man missing two days after a boat crashed into a barge in the Savannah River on Saturday evening.

A boat carrying three people hit a barge north of the Talmadge Bridge around 5 p.m. Saturday, said Sgt. Cindy Miller with Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

Miller said two people were rescued immediately after the crash.

A third person, a Hardeeville man, was still missing on Monday.

Miller said the agency would not release any identities until the boater is found.

The man is reportedly wearing a white shirt and tan shorts, according to a news release from the U.S Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard was assisting but suspended its search for the man on Sunday night.

The release said a Good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard detachment in Charleston, reporting that a “recreational vehicle” collided with “dredging equipment” on Saturday near Hutchinson Island.

Local agencies and other boaters helped rescue two people from the water, the Coast Guard said.

Georgia DNR is continuing to look for the missing man and has been on the water searching since Saturday night.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.