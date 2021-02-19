70-year-old woman dead after stabbing in Hardeeville during domestic incident, cops say

A 70-year-old woman is dead after she was stabbed during a domestic incident in Hardeeville on Thursday night, according to police.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the call on Good Hope Road in Hardeeville after 11:30 pm. on Thursday.

Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken Jr. said he is still working to notify next of kin and cannot release details on the woman.

The Sheriff’s Office have detained a 34-year-old man and obtained a warrant to charge him with murder, said Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby.

Crosby said the man’s identity cannot be released yet.

The man was taken to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah for non-life-threatening injuries. Because of that, Georgia authorities will have to arrest him, and he must be extradited back to South Carolina, according to Crosby.

