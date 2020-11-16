71-year-old Jasper County veteran charged after firing revolver at cars, police say

A 71-year-old Ridgeland man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot at two cars over the weekend.

Marvin Howard, 71, of Ridgeland was charged Friday by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of attempted murder, according to a police report.

One of the victims said he knew Howard for 30 years and identified him as a war veteran. He didn’t “know why he would want to shoot him.”

On Friday evening, the police report said, Howard pulled up behind two parked cars at Wagon Branch Loop and Tillman Road between Tillman and Ridgeland.

Two victims said Howard went up to a driver’s side window and said “ Y’all think this is a game,” then shot the car three times with a .38-caliber revolver, according to the report.

After the cars drove away, the victims told police Howard chased them down the road while shooting his gun.

No one was injured, said Det. Sgt. Jake Higgins, spokesperson for the agency.

Howard was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center on Friday but released on a personal recognizance bond on Sunday, according to court records.