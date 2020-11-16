Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Public Safety

71-year-old Jasper County veteran charged after firing revolver at cars, police say

A 71-year-old Ridgeland man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot at two cars over the weekend.

Marvin Howard, 71, of Ridgeland was charged Friday by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of attempted murder, according to a police report.

One of the victims said he knew Howard for 30 years and identified him as a war veteran. He didn’t “know why he would want to shoot him.”

On Friday evening, the police report said, Howard pulled up behind two parked cars at Wagon Branch Loop and Tillman Road between Tillman and Ridgeland.

Two victims said Howard went up to a driver’s side window and said “ Y’all think this is a game,” then shot the car three times with a .38-caliber revolver, according to the report.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the cars drove away, the victims told police Howard chased them down the road while shooting his gun.

No one was injured, said Det. Sgt. Jake Higgins, spokesperson for the agency.

Howard was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center on Friday but released on a personal recognizance bond on Sunday, according to court records.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service