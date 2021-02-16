Woman dead after tow truck struck her car on U.S. 17. Police say she ignored stop sign

A woman is dead from a Monday night crash near Sheldon after a tow truck hit the car she was driving on U.S. 17, according to police.

At 9:54 p.m. Monday, a tow truck was driving south of Yemassee when its driver hit a 2003 Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of William A. Campbell Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The Impala’s driver was killed after she “disregarded the stop sign and was struck,” Collins said.

Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said he is still working to locate next of kin before the office provides more information.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Ott said.

SCHP said the tow truck driver sustained minor injuries.

SCHP is investigating the fatal collision.