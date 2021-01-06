Crime & Public Safety

Police investigating possible shots fired at May River High School. Here’s what we know

Bluffton police are investigating a report of possible shots fired at May River High School on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bluffton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post to be aware of heavy police presence in the area.

Capt. Joe Babkiewicz did not respond to a phone call at 4:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

