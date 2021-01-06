Education

Students at 2 Hilton Head Island schools sent home because of a power failure

Students at Hilton Head Island High School and Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts were sent home early on Wednesday due to a power failure, according to district officials.

“Because this outage affected the ventilation systems, classroom windows were opened,” district spokesperson Candace Bruder said. “However, out of an abundance of caution, students are being sent home.”

Palmetto Electric is working to resolve the issue, Bruder said, and will continue providing updates to the district.

Students returned to class from winter break on Monday, which marked the first day of full-time, in-person instruction in the district since March.

Profile Image of Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones covers education for the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has worked for the Daily Tar Heel and Charlotte Observer. She has won awards from the South Carolina Press Association, Associated College Press and North Carolina College Media Association for feature writing and education reporting.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service