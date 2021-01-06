Students at 2 Hilton Head Island schools sent home because of a power failure

Students at Hilton Head Island High School and Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts were sent home early on Wednesday due to a power failure, according to district officials.

“Because this outage affected the ventilation systems, classroom windows were opened,” district spokesperson Candace Bruder said. “However, out of an abundance of caution, students are being sent home.”

Palmetto Electric is working to resolve the issue, Bruder said, and will continue providing updates to the district.

Students returned to class from winter break on Monday, which marked the first day of full-time, in-person instruction in the district since March.