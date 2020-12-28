Hilton Head woman accused of trying to choke child on Christmas Eve, police say

A Hilton Head Island woman is accused of trying twice to choke her child on Christmas Eve, according to police.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office charged a Hilton Head woman with cruelty to children, a misdemeanor, on Dec. 24 after children called 911 asking for help, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers do not usually name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless they are in a position of authority or public trust.

Close to 11 p.m. in the living room of her Hilton Head home, the woman squeezed the child’s chest using her legs, according to the report.

It states that she then tried to put the child in a chokehold after the child escaped.

The child’s age was not available.

A Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived and placed the woman under arrest. She was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center close to 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 25 and was released around 3 p.m.

Cruelty to children is a misdemeanor in South Carolina. It could mean up to 30 days in prison or $200 in fines.