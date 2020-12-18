Bluffton family survives house fire ahead of Christmas, but loses dog, possessions

A Bluffton family is struggling after a Sunday evening fire severely damaged their home, destroyed their belongings and killed their dog.

Fire marshals haven’t yet determined what caused the Vásquez Pélaez family’s mobile home in the Shady Glen neighborhood to catch fire, Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said.

Damage to the Vásquez Pélaez family’s home in the Shady Glen neighborhood of Bluffton on Dec. 13, 2020. The Vásquez Pélaez family lost many of their possessions and their dog in the fire. Patricia Vásquez Pélaez

The fire caused extensive smoke damage, some structural damage and left the family’s 3-year-old dog, Rocky, dead. It comes nearly two years after a fire in the same neighborhood left two dead and four others injured in what was then Bluffton’s first fatal fire in five years.

“The loss of Rocky is what has hurt us the most,” Patricia Vásquez Pélaez, the mother, said in Spanish. “Of course the house, too, but he was the baby of the house.”

The Vásquez Pélaez family. Patricia Vásquez Pélaez

Vásquez Pélaez said community members have donated clothing and basic necessities, which were destroyed in the fire. A family friend’s widely shared Facebook post has helped. More information on how to donate can be found here.

“We don’t yet know what’ll be needed to repair the house,” Vásquez Pélaez said. “We are waiting for the report from the inspector to enter and see what we can do to rescue it.” For now, the family of five is staying with friends.

According to data from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, there have been three separate fatal fires in Beaufort County this year — all in the first few days of January. Two took place in RVs.

Holiday fire safety 101

Hunter said the holidays can be a particularly dangerous time for fires, because of the presence of flames and flammable objects — candles, Christmas trees, open stove top flames — and the use of heating devices. So he had some advice.

“We want to make sure that any kind of heat that we’re using, keep it at least three feet from anything that’s combustible,” Hunter said. “Sometimes in smaller homes, it is difficult to keep three feet, but it is very, very important to maintain that distance when using portable heating equipment.”

If choosing to light candles, Hunter said, make sure to keep pets away. And when cooking, don’t wear loose clothing or allow children to get close to the stove top.

Lastly, make sure to water your Christmas tree, he said. Dry firs are highly flammable.