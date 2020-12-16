Beaufort Co. fireman ‘no longer employed’ after police accuse him of soliciting teen

A Burton Fire District firefighter is “no longer employed” with the agency after police accused him of soliciting a 13-year-old girl for sex, according to officials.

The decision regarding Brandon Thomsen, 46, of Beaufort was finalized this week, according to spokesperson Capt. Daniel Byrne.

He declined to say whether Thomsen was fired, or when the decision was made.

The Beaufort Police Department secured warrants for his arrest on Dec. 2 for one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

After police obtained warrants, the Burton Fire District suspended Thomsen, according to a statement.

On Dec. 6, police in Brunswick, Georgia, contacted the Beaufort Police Department to say they found Thomsen at a medical facility in the area.

Beaufort Police told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette that it was “aware of [his] current location,” but declined to give any details, citing the federal law restricting the release of medical information.

Thomsen has not been arrested.

On Nov. 29, a woman reported to Beaufort Police that Thomsen, who was a family friend, was soliciting her 13-year-old daughter via Snapchat.

According to a police report, investigators found messages from Thomsen, which included explicit song lyrics to the song “WAP” by rapper Cardi B, that asked the teen not to tell anyone about their conversation.

