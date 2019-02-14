No charges to come in death of Beaufort Co. man who died in police custody, solicitor says

No criminal charges will be brought in connection with the death of Trey Pringle of Seabrook, who died nearly a year ago after a confrontation with police, according to 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffy Stone.

“Trey Pringle’s death was a tragedy but was not a result of a crime,” Stone said during an afternoon news conference Thursday.





Stone said while a medical determination says Pringle died as the result of homicide, an investigation showed no criminal intent. Stone said the term “homicide” was a medical one rather than a legal one.

Pringle, 24, of Seabrook died three days after his family called for help in controlling him. Pringle had a history of mental issues and had injured himself during a episode in which he smashed a TV.

He was stunned three times with a Taser and restrained by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He was also restrained by and Burton Fire Department firefighters.





Pringle was combative when first responders arrived, according to a Sheriff’s Office report from February 2018.

He was found sitting next to the broken television and was bleeding “everywhere,” the report said. He refused to allow first responders to treat his injuries, the report said.

EMS told deputies that Pringle had a history of mental health problems and other medical issues and that he needed to be transported to a hospital because of blood loss.

During a struggle, Pringle struck a deputy in the face multiple times and kicked him in the knee as the officer tried to handcuff him. He also struck a second deputy.

After the first Taser strike, Pringle swung a piece of broken glass as a weapon, the report said.

He was Tased two more times as the struggle continued.

A “drive stun” method was used the third time. It was placed directly against the back of Pringle’s leg, the report said.

A firefighter helped to hold Pringle as he continue to struggle after being handcuffed.

Pringle went into cardiac arrest as medical personnel began to treat him. He died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

