4 shootings on Hilton Head’s north end appear to be connected, police say

Four recent shootings on the north end of Hilton Head Island, one of which resulted in injuries, may be connected and “do not appear to be random,” according to police.

The victims appear to have been targeted, according to a Tuesday evening news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

No one has been charged, and in all of the shootings, the perpetrator(s) shot at the victims’ homes.

A shooting on at 4:40 p.m. Friday near Spanish Wells on Alfred Lane left one man injured. He is still at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, the Sheriff’s Office release said.

In the other three shootings:

A home on Mustang lane was struck by bullets at 1:15 a.m. Monday

A home and a car on Palm Tree Place were hit by bullets at 11:30 p.m. Monday

A home on Thomas Cohen Drive was hit by bullets at 3 a.m. Tuesday

The Sheriff’s Office said it found “cartridge casings of varying calibers” in all of the incidents.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is encouraged to contact Staff Sgt. Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. The caller may remain anonymous.