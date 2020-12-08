Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Public Safety

4 shootings on Hilton Head’s north end appear to be connected, police say

Four recent shootings on the north end of Hilton Head Island, one of which resulted in injuries, may be connected and “do not appear to be random,” according to police.

The victims appear to have been targeted, according to a Tuesday evening news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

No one has been charged, and in all of the shootings, the perpetrator(s) shot at the victims’ homes.

A shooting on at 4:40 p.m. Friday near Spanish Wells on Alfred Lane left one man injured. He is still at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, the Sheriff’s Office release said.

In the other three shootings:

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Sheriff’s Office said it found “cartridge casings of varying calibers” in all of the incidents.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is encouraged to contact Staff Sgt. Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. The caller may remain anonymous.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service