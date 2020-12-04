Man injured in Friday night shooting on Hilton Head, police say

One man was injured in a shooting near Hilton Head Island’s Spanish Wells neighborhood Friday around 4:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Alfred Lane and is being investigated. There is no public safety threat at this time, the news release says,

The man was injured by the gunfire, and a home and car nearby were also struck by bullets, according to the news release.

He was transported to Hilton Head Hospital and is being treated for his injuries there.

Drivers and residents in the area can expect increased law enforcement presence Friday evening, according to the news release.

The man who was injured has not been identified. The scene is being processed for shell casings, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage told The Island Packet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.