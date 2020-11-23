Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Shooting leads to police standoff at apartment, report says. Beaufort man charged

A Beaufort man was charged after a shooting left one person injured and caused a standoff with police outside of an apartment, according to a report.

Justin Jenkins, 22, of Beaufort was charged by the Beaufort Police Department with one count of attempted murder on Sunday, according to jail records.

At 12:40 p.m. Sunday, Beaufort police were responding to a call about shots fired when they discovered “small pools of blood” and a bullet casing in the parking lot of the Wilderness Cove apartments near Southside Boulevard, a report states.

Witnesses told police Jenkins shot someone during an argument in the parking lot, according to the report. Police said they were able to determine Jenkins was hiding in an apartment where two children were.

A woman at the apartment door refused to allow authorities in; she said there was no one else inside.

Beaufort police prepared to deploy a SWAT team with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, but it was called off when Jenkins came out and surrendered.

He was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. He is still detained, and a bond has not been set.

