28-year-old dies after crash in northern Beaufort County involving dirt bike, officials say

A 28-year-old died in a two-vehicle collision Monday evening in northern Beaufort County, officials say.

Arnold Dequan Kelly, of Sheldon, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputy coroner Debbie Youmans said. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Trask Parkway near Bailey Road in the Sheldon area, near Beaufort, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Moments before the crash, a 2006 Dodge Caravan was stopped at a stop sign on Bailey Road, Tidwell said, and when the Dodge “proceeded across” Trask Parkway, it was struck on the driver’s side by a Kawasaki KX450 dirt bike driven by Kelly.

The only person in the Dodge was the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt. No charges have been filed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

