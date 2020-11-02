Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
1 dead after 2 stabbed at Port Royal apartment complex on Sunday night, police say

One person died after two people were stabbed at a Port Royal apartment complex on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The Port Royal Police Department responded to a call that someone “had been stabbed in the neck” and found in the parking lot of Abberly Pointe Apartments off S.C. 170 near the Broad River Bridge, according to a report provided by the Beaufort Police Department.

After Port Royal police officers arrived, they went into an apartment and discovered another victim, this one dead, the report said.

The apartments, though in the area of Beaufort, are on land belonging to the Town of Port Royal. Its police department is leading the investigation.

A reporter left a voicemail for Port Royal Police Department Chief Alan Beach.

Beaufort police were on the scene from just after midnight until 6 a.m. Monday.

Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said his office was still notifying next of kin.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

