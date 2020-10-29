Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Coast Guard calls off search for 70-year-old who fell off container ship in Savannah port

The Coast Guard and other crews have suspended their search for a 70-year-old man who fell off a container ship in the Port of Savannah.

The search was called off on Wednesday night after searching for over 24 hours, according to a news release.

The man was identified as Joe Williams, 70, of the greater Savannah area.

He fell “while transiting the gangway to the motor vessel Maersk Tukang in the Port of Savannah,” the release said.

David Micallef, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard detachment in Jacksonville, said Williams was a member of the crew of the Maersk Tukang.

The ship flies under the Singaporean flag and docked in Savannah on Oct. 23 and is currently en route to Miami, according to Vessel Finder.

