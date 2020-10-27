Crews search for 70-year-old man who fell off container ship in Port of Savannah

The Coast Guard and other crews are searching for a 70-year-old man who fell off a massive container ship docked in the Port of Savannah.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Charleston’s Coast Guard office received a report from the Georgia Port Authority that a man fell off the Maersk Tukang vessel and did not resurface, a news release said.

He was a member of the ship’s crew, according to David Micallef, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard detachment in Jacksonville.

The Coast Guard sent a helicopter from the Air Station in Savannah and a search boat from Tybee Island.

Also assisting in the search are the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Savannah Fire and Rescue, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Garden City Fire and Rescue.

The Maersk Tukang flies under the Singaporean flag and had arrived in Savannah from Charleston on Monday night, according to Vessel Finder.