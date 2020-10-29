Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Public Safety

1 charged in stabbing of homeless man in Beaufort’s Waterfront Park, police say

A Beaufort County man was charged with stabbing another man, both homeless, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort, according to authorities.

Pernell Byas, 59, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, a felony, on Wednesday by the Beaufort Police Department.

Byas lives in a makeshift camp in the park’s pavilion, according to Capt. George Erdel.

Byas, according to a police report, moved to stab another homeless man in the park with his pocketknife. The victim used “his left arm to block the knife from hitting his head,” the report said.

Byas is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, jail records show.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A conviction of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature can result in up to 20 years in prison, according to S.C. law.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service