Details released in 3-vehicle Broad River bridge crash. Suspects shot assault rifles

Two men in a silver Hyundai fired assault rifles at another car near the Broad River Bridge causing a crash on Tuesday, according to police.

A report from the Port Royal Police Department said drivers heard about 10 shots fired in the shooting-caused-crash near 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The department has identified two male suspects who were captured on video in their car with an AR style rifle and an AK style rifle. The weapons matched bullet casings found on the scene.

The men shot at a Hyundai Accent, which struck a third uninvolved car and ended up on the shoulder of the road near Broad River Boulevard. All the occupants of the Accent got out of the car and ran, according to the report.

Police used K-9 tracker dogs to search for the shooters’ vehicle, it said.

Port Royal Police Department Maj. Ron Wekenmann said the investigation is active, and the agency is awaiting forensic results from the crash.