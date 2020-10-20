Shooting causes multiple-vehicle crash near Broad River Bridge, police say

A Monday afternoon shooting near Beaufort’s Broad River Bridge caused a three-vehicle accident, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

All eastbound lanes of S.C. 170 were blocked, and motorists were being directed down Savannah Highway/S.C. 128 around 4 p.m.

“Just after 3:00 p.m., there was a report that unknown subjects shot at a vehicle near the Broad River Bridge, Beaufort,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Monday alert. “The incident caused a three vehicle accident in front of the Circle-K gas station, 845 Robert Smalls Parkway (SC 170).”

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage, the subjects abandoned their vehicle a quarter of a mile from the scene and ran away.

The Sheriff’s Office and Port Royal Police Department are controlling traffic at the site of the wreck and tracking the subjects with a K-9 unit.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.