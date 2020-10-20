Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Shooting causes multiple-vehicle crash near Broad River Bridge, police say

A Monday afternoon shooting near Beaufort’s Broad River Bridge caused a three-vehicle accident, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

All eastbound lanes of S.C. 170 were blocked, and motorists were being directed down Savannah Highway/S.C. 128 around 4 p.m.

“Just after 3:00 p.m., there was a report that unknown subjects shot at a vehicle near the Broad River Bridge, Beaufort,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Monday alert. “The incident caused a three vehicle accident in front of the Circle-K gas station, 845 Robert Smalls Parkway (SC 170).”

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage, the subjects abandoned their vehicle a quarter of a mile from the scene and ran away.

The Sheriff’s Office and Port Royal Police Department are controlling traffic at the site of the wreck and tracking the subjects with a K-9 unit.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

