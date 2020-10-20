Crime & Public Safety
Shooting causes multiple-vehicle crash near Broad River Bridge, police say
A Monday afternoon shooting near Beaufort’s Broad River Bridge caused a three-vehicle accident, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
All eastbound lanes of S.C. 170 were blocked, and motorists were being directed down Savannah Highway/S.C. 128 around 4 p.m.
“Just after 3:00 p.m., there was a report that unknown subjects shot at a vehicle near the Broad River Bridge, Beaufort,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Monday alert. “The incident caused a three vehicle accident in front of the Circle-K gas station, 845 Robert Smalls Parkway (SC 170).”
According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage, the subjects abandoned their vehicle a quarter of a mile from the scene and ran away.
The Sheriff’s Office and Port Royal Police Department are controlling traffic at the site of the wreck and tracking the subjects with a K-9 unit.
