Woman jogging at night assaulted in Bluffton. Police searching for attacker

A woman was assaulted while on a run in a Bluffton neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police.

The Bluffton Police Department is still searching for the attacker.

The agency was called to the Cypress Ridge neighborhood subdivision at approximately 8:10 p.m., more than an hour after sunset, about the assault, said Capt. Joe Babkiewicz.

Bluffton police are increasing patrols in the area where the assault occurred and in surrounding areas.

The woman sustained minor injuries, he said.

Babkiewicz said the department will be releasing more information on the investigation on Wednesday.

On average, women experience more harassment and have more fear about running outside, according to a 2017 survey from Runner’s World called “Running While Female.”

Of the 2,500 women surveyed, more than half said they are “always, often, or sometimes” concerned they could be physically assaulted or receive unwanted physical contact while on a run outside.