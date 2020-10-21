Crime & Public Safety
Fripp Island security guard shot and killed man in domestic violence incident, police say
A security guard shot and killed a man at a home on Fripp Island after responding to a domestic dispute call on Tuesday night, according to police.
S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.
About 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at a Fripp Island home, according to a release from the agency.
Fripp Island Security arrived before deputies did “and shots were fired, resulting in the death of an adult male resident,” the release said.
A spokesperson for SLED would not provide any additional information Wednesday morning.
Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said his office had not yet released the deceased man’s name.
