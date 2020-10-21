Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Public Safety

Fripp Island security guard shot and killed man in domestic violence incident, police say

A security guard shot and killed a man at a home on Fripp Island after responding to a domestic dispute call on Tuesday night, according to police.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

About 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at a Fripp Island home, according to a release from the agency.

Fripp Island Security arrived before deputies did “and shots were fired, resulting in the death of an adult male resident,” the release said.

A spokesperson for SLED would not provide any additional information Wednesday morning.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said his office had not yet released the deceased man’s name.

Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service