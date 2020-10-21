Fripp Island security guard shot and killed man in domestic violence incident, police say

A security guard shot and killed a man at a home on Fripp Island after responding to a domestic dispute call on Tuesday night, according to police.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

About 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at a Fripp Island home, according to a release from the agency.

Fripp Island Security arrived before deputies did “and shots were fired, resulting in the death of an adult male resident,” the release said.

A spokesperson for SLED would not provide any additional information Wednesday morning.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said his office had not yet released the deceased man’s name.