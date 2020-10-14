Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Public Safety

Beaufort Co. woman charged with arson after police say she set a fire near a home

Police have accused a St. Helena Island woman of setting a fire near a home after threatening to “burn everything,” according to a report.

Rondashia James, 27, of St. Helena was charged with arson in the third degree by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

A report from the Sheriff’s Office said James got into an argument with residents of a home on Ballpark Road on St. Helena and began threatening them.

A witness told a deputy they saw James go around the side of the home. The witness then saw smoke coming from a plastic tarp covering a gas tank near the house, the report said.

A neighbor helped put out the flames before police arrived.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

James is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, according to court records.

Arson in the third degree is a felony in South Carolina. A conviction carries up to 15 years in prison.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

  • In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested
  • In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety
  • In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service