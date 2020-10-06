Crime & Public Safety
Fire that consumed a Beaufort mobile home deemed ‘suspicious,’ authorities said
A fire is being investigated as suspicious after consuming an unoccupied mobile home in Beaufort on Tuesday and severely damaging the structure, according to authorities.
Firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home on Staffwood Road that was completely in flames before 10 a.m. and spent the next 45 minutes extinguishing it, according to Burton Fire District Capt. Daniel Byrne.
The Burton Fire District sent three fire engines and a batallion chief to the scene. They were assisted by the Marine Corps Air Station Fire Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and Beaufort County EMS.
There were no injuries, Byrne said.
Nobody was home at the time because the mobile home is currently under renovation.
The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire as suspicious, he said.
